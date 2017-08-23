Charli XCX says the gay community were the first to embrace her music.

The 'Boys' singer loves that she can perform shows at gay venues and thinks it is ''really sweet'' when her fans - known as Angels - reach out to tell her that her songs have helped them get through a break-up.

Speaking to Australian LGBTI (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersexual) website the Star Observer, she said: ''I feel like the gay community were among the first to celebrate my music.

''They're always the first to jump on board and rep an artist, and I'm always really happy and thankful I can play so many of my shows at gay clubs.

''LGBTI people always reach out to me and say my songs have helped them get through their relationship break-up, and that they were important to them when they were leaving their partner - I think that's really sweet.''

The 25-year-old pop star says that she thinks it is important for artists to use their voice to stand up for what they believe in, and in the brunette beauty's case that is supporting LGBTI rights.

She explained: ''I think as people in the public eye we have a huge platform, and it's always important to champion causes you love.

''And the LGBTI community has been close to me because of how I came up in the scene and also I have a lot of friends that are part of that community.

''I always try to head along to Pride to celebrate and speak out for LGBTI rights.''