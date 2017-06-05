Charli XCX feels female pop music is in ''such a good place''.

The 'Break The Rules' hitmaker thinks it is a great time for women in music and believes herself and fellow singer/songwriter Sia are ''pushing the boundaries of pop''.

She told news.com.au: ''I feel like we are very similar in the sense each of us write a lot of songs for other people.

''I feel like we all are pushing the boundaries of pop in our own ways. I feel pop music, especially female pop music has been in such a good place for about the last five years. The most innovative artists and writers are women.''

Meanwhile, Charli previously revealed her new album is a ''big pop party album to get f***ed up to''.

She said: ''On my previous record, I was really annoyed at the music industry and felt like I had something to prove. After that, I didn't feel I had anything to prove anymore.

''Also one of my favourite hobbies is partying, and I realised that I never actually made a party album. I never made an album that I would want to hear at a club.

''It was very indulgent in that sense because I just wanted to make an album that I could get f***ed up to. It's the soundtrack to might nights.''

And fans of the 'Boom Clap' singer may have to wait until next year to hear Charli's follow-up to 2014's 'Sucker'.

She recently said: ''I finished my album in the middle of last year and I'm probably not even going to release it until next year now, because I want to release a lot of other music before, that isn't totally linked to the album. For me personally, I don't think albums are the end goal anymore for musicians. Continuously releasing music really suits the way that I work as a songwriter and as an artist.''