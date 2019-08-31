Charli XCX has admitted she has feelings of isolation and suffers from insecurity when she has to be in pop star mode.
Charli XCX feels ''totally isolated'' and ''insecure'' sometimes.
The '1999' hitmaker feels a lot of pressure when has to be in pop star mode and it often brings on anxiety.
She told the latest issue of Q magazine: ''I get anxious a lot.
''Especially when I have to be 'on' as a pop star, or whatever.
''Sometimes I feel insecure, paranoid totally isolated.
''People feel that whether they're pop stars or not.''
The British singer/songwriter recently teamed up with Christine And The Queens on the track 'Gone', on which Charli sings about feeling like an outcast.
On a conversation she had with Chris about feeling lonely, she added: ''Chris and I were talking about times where we felt like, 'F***! So alone, so afraid.''
The 27-year-old star previously opened up about suffering from panic attacks and admitted they are ''amplified'' because of her status as a musician.
She said: ''I still get them [panic attacks] every now and again. I don't know, definitely if I've been partying a lot, that will trigger anxiety, but sometimes it's to do with relationships with people, like if there's some kind of weird energy and I have to confront it, that will take me a second. Normal s**t that people just have. Humans are weird, you know.
''The thing about being a musician is that it amplifies things. So sometimes, if I have to go to an event or a party, I get nervous energy. I'm not good at putting that away. I'm not good at being 'on' if I don't want to be .. I'd be a terrible sports player. You know when you watch tennis and everyone is really composed. I would not be there, I'd be freaking out the whole time.''
