Charli XCX is ''extremely grateful'' to Taylor Swift for letting her open for her on the 'Reputation Stadium Tour'.

The 'Gone' singer has had to clarify her comments after she said in an interview with Pitchfork that she felt like she was ''getting up on stage and waving to 5 year olds'' each night of the 2018 world tour, which Camila Cabello was also a support act on.

In the article, in which she stated she will no longer do support tours, Charli said: ''I'm really grateful that [Taylor] asked me on that tour.

''But as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up on stage and waving to 5-year-olds.

''I've done so much of it, and it really cemented my status as this underdog character, which I like now.

''But I need to just own my own f***ing s*** finally.''

The '1999' hitmaker was then criticised on social media by Taylor's fans - who are known as Swifties - and Charli took to Twitter to put the quote into context.

She wrote in a lengthy note to her followers: ''Hey, a few people on the Internet have taken something I said out of context and I want to clarify that there is absolutely no shade and only love here!

''In the printed conversation of this much wider conversation, my answers about this tour were boiled down into one kind of weird sentence - leading up to that tour I'd been playing a tonne of 18+ club shows and so to be on stage in front of all ages was new to me and made me approach my performances with a whole new kind of energy - more so I talked about how it was brilliant opening for Taylor, I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I was given and how much fun it was to perform to a new audience!''

''Any tour I've been on with any other artist as an opening act has always taught me so much.

''It's always wonderful to watch other artists do their thing, own their stage, and speak their language to their dedicated fan bases - and this was especially true for the reputation tour.

''Hope this gives clarity to what was a great interview !! lots of love. (sic)''

Charli also admitted in the interview that she is ''comfortable'' in her ''section of pop'', but often wonders why she isn't ''bigger'' than she is.

She said: ''Sometimes I don't understand why I'm not bigger than I am.

''I feel very comfortable in my section of pop.

''I'm beginning to feel like the people who know, know. And the people who don't? They wouldn't get it anyway.''