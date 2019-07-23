Charli XCX says exercise makes her feel ''positive'' and ''lifts her mood''.

The 26-year-old singer has opened up about how she maintains her toned physique when she is at home, and the star revealed she makes sure to workout ''five times a week'' because it keeps her ''balanced'' and revitalised.

She said: ''I perform in a really high octane and energetic type of way. So, for me, it's important to keep fit. Also, I find that if I don't exercise, I feel less awake.

''I try to workout five times a week because it really lifts my mood and makes me feel more positive. It's important for me to stay balanced.''

And Charli - whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison - doesn't let being on tour stop her fitness regime and will often bring a yoga mat with her to do ''body-weight exercises before each show''.

She added: ''It is really hard, especially when I'm flying. And whilst I do really want to try to work out five days a week minimum, it's just not practical for me when I'm travelling so much. It's just a balance in life.

''Just making sure you take care of yourself. It often like starts really well and then as the tour progresses it gets a little bit harder. I try my best to kind of sustain throughout.

''Yeah. I always take a yoga mat everywhere and do body-weight exercises. I try to do that before each show. It really works for me.''

The '1999' hitmaker also insisted she keeps hydrated at all times to help combat her jet lag.

Speaking to Forbes maagzine, she said: ''Jet lag is really hard. I try my best to get on the new time zone as soon as possible and just sleep when I need to sleep. Also, drinking lots of water.''