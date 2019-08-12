Charli XCX ''doesn't care'' if she is a ''flop''.

The '1999' hitmaker took to Twitter on Sunday (11.08.19) to address her chart status and admitted she isn't bothered by not having a hit because she is ''f***ing iconic''.

She wrote: ''i'm kinda a chart flop recently but honestly lol if u think I care ... honestly, I'm f***ing iconic. (sic)''

The prolific star has released collaborations with Christine And The Queens ('Gone'), Lizzo ('Blame It On Your Love'), and BTS ('Dream Glow') this year, and she looks set to be working on a song with The 1975.

The 'Love Me' group's frontman Matty Healy revealed to fans over the weekend that he had sent a ''beat'' to the 'Boom Clap' singer and shared that it's a ''monster tune''.

He tweeted: ''Sent her a beat at like 5pm yesterday and woke up this morning to a HIT.

A MONSTER TUNE!!

I'm prolific but she's on some s***

@charli_xcx (sic)''

However, when asked whether his band or himself will feature on the track, Matty said that he doesn't know yet and added that the band No Rome - who are signed to their record label Dirty Hit - and his bandmate George Daniel worked on the song.

He replied: ''Not sure yet but me and Rome and George produced.''

Meanwhile, Charli previously admitted she was blown away by how well 2018's '1999', which features Troye Sivan, performed in the charts - it peaked at number 13 in UK - and she is set to give fans her first studio album in five years after the success.

The long awaited follow-up to 2014's 'Sucker' LP - which features some exciting collaborations - is released on September 13, and will be followed by a world tour.