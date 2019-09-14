Charli XCX says her new album 'Charli' is her ''most personal album'' so far.

The 27-year-old singer released her third studio album on Friday (13.09.19), and has said the record - which comes after two mixtapes, 'Number 1 Angel' and 'Pop 2', were released in 2017 - explores her ''insecurities'' in a way that none of her previous work has done.

She said: ''[The record is] my most personal album yet. It's [a record] where I talk a lot more about my insecurities and my thoughts that go on in my head every day about the position I'm in as a person and as an artist.''

And whilst Charli originally planned to put out a third mixtape, she felt as though 'Charli' was more like a full-length project.

She added: ''With 'Pop 2', I felt the solidifying of my fan base and was more connected to my fans than ever before. I thought that they might want an album from me. So I didn't want to deprive them of it. I just felt confident enough to put one out.''

But the 'Flash Pose' singer admits there isn't much difference between an album and a mixtape, except for the ''pressure'' that comes with releasing a full album.

Charli - who last released an album in the form of 2014's 'Sucker' - said: ''When you're signed to a major label and you want to release an album, there's a lot of pressure that's attached with the word 'album' including sales, streams, expectations, and goals. I just wanted to put stuff out without this expectation attached to it.''

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker no longer ''cares'' about commercial success, and would rather just have the ''creative freedom'' to do her own thing.

She told Entertainment Weekly magazine: ''I used to think of [commercial success] all the time once I had the taste of what a big successful hit could feel like, but I feel like there's a lot of creative freedom in not caring.''