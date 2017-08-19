Charli XCX has cancelled two performances in Tokyo and Osaka this weekend due to a severe bout of tonsillitis.

The 25-year-old pop star was due to perform at Summer Sonic Festival on Saturday (19.08.17) and Sunday (20.08.17) and has been left ''heartbroken'' that she is unable to perform on doctor's orders.

The 'Boom Clap' singer says she has been unable to leave her hotel room because she is so unwell and that it all started after she ''passed out'' at Beijing airport.

The brunette beauty was planning on staying in Japan to work on other projects.

Alongside a lengthy note explaining her ailment, she wrote on Instagram and Twitter: ''I am heartbroken to say I've had to cancel my 2 shows at summersonic in Japan due to health issues / doctors orders. I am so so so sorry to all the angels who were coming to see me. I love you all and I will be back in Japan soon. (sic)''

The message read: ''Angels. I am so sad to say that I have to cancel my shows at summersonic in Japan. I have been seriously ill for the past couple of days with really bad tonsillitis and fever. I haven't been able to leave my hotel room at all. I passed out when going through security in Beijing and I've since had injections/been on antibiotics but nothing is making me better.

I can't even explain to you how excited I was to be in Japan. I love performing here and I had extended my trip to work in the studio on a load of other projects too ... (sic)''

Charli has vowed to return to the country very soon and said that she simply could risk causing further damage to her vocals by going ahead with the performances.

She added: ''I was also supposed to perform with kyrary pamyu pamyu and yasutaka nakata and I am so devastated I can't do that anymore.

This morning the doctor told me I cannot perform without doing more damage to my voice and my health. I am so so sorry to summersonic, KPP, nakata and mostly all of the angels who were looking forward to my show. I will come back to Japan ASAP. I love you and I'm sorry. (sic)''

The 'Boys' hitmaker took to Twitter on Friday (18.08.17) to ask her 2.2 million followers to send her some love and treats because she was feeling so poorly.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''send soup/seng hugs/send chocolate.... i'm sooooo ill ... i just had an injection in my cheek :( (sic)''