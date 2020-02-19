Charli XCX has called on the music industry to stop making women the ''support act''.

The 'Gone' hitmaker was nominated for the British Female Solo Artist accolade at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday night (18.02.20), and whilst she was ''very grateful'' to be recognised, she lamented the lack of representation of females as ''annoying''.

Speaking to Sky News on the red carpet at The O2 in London, she said: ''The lack of women is annoying.

''We are not the subplot, you know?

''We are not the support act, we are the main event.''

Charli - who lost out to Mabel in the category, which also saw FKA Twigs, Mahalia and Freya Ridings shortlisted - added how ''every year'' there are ''incredible albums'' made by ''iconic'' and ''prolific women'' that often get overlooked.

The 27-year-old star added: ''I'm very grateful to be nominated, let me just say, but you know, don't just give us the women category and then think you can forget about us everywhere else.

''There are so many incredible albums that have been made by iconic, incredible, prolific women.

''This year and every year.''

Whilst presenting the award for Best International Male to Tyler, the Creator with US actor-and-singer Kiefer Sutherland, Paloma Faith pointed out the fact that females are very ''underrepresented''.

Elsewhere, Stormzy thanked the females on his team during his acceptance speech for Male Artist of the Year.

He said: ''Firstly, first and foremost, I thank God. God I love you, I am so happy, thank God man, thank you to my mum and my incredible Merky team.

To be the best male, I have the best females in my team. I am nothing without these incredible females. To every single person who has supported me, I love you guys. So thank you.''

And, Ellie Goulding had earlier said she was ''proud'' to be representing the British female artists at the bash.

She said: ''I'm genuinely proud to be a British artist.

''I am here to support the female artists and I think it's important.''

Other than Mabel's award, Billie Eilish was the only over female artist to win a BRIT for International Female Solo Artist.