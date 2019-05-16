Charli XCX has admitted 'Blame It On Your Love' ''wasn't perfect'' until Lizzo jumped on the track.

The 'I Love It' hitmaker revamped the track from her mixtape 'Pop 2', which was known as 'Track 10', for their collaboration on her upcoming third studio album and she has confessed that, without the 'Juice' hitmaker's ''energy'', the song wouldn't be what it is.

Speaking to Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1, Charli said: ''Until Lizzo was on it, it wasn't perfect.

''She just pulled it together. I mean, her energy is just so amazing.''

The 26-year-old star also teased that the song is the most ''pop'' on her follow-up to 2014 LP 'Sucker'.

She said: ''I think this will probably sit on the more pop spectrum of what I'm doing with the record.''

The pair recorded the song in Los Angeles and it was produced by Charli's long-time collaborators Stargate with additional production by A. G. Cook and Finn Keane.

Charli and Lizzo vowed to ''save pop music'' with 'Blame It On Your Love'.

Alongside a snap of the pair enjoying a drink in a swanky bar, with Lizzo holding a sign reading ''Bout 2 Save Pop Music'', Charli tweeted: ''TEEHEE RT IF U AGREE BLAME IT ON YOUR LOVE FEATURING @LIZZO DROPS TOMORROW ANGELS!! (sic)''

The 'Boys' singer also gushed about how lucky she is to work with ''so many inspiring and iconic'' artists, including the likes of Troye Sivan, Kim Petras, Carly Rae Jepsen and producer A. G.

She wrote: ''I'm so happy I get to collab with so many inspiring & iconic artists!!! Like, @lizzobeeating is an icon!!! @troyesivan is an icon!!! @brookecandy @cupcakkeofficial @pabllovittar @carlyraejepsen @agcook404 @SOPHIEMSMSMSM @kimpetras & EVERYONE I've worked with! Omg life is good (sic)''

'Blame It On Your Love' is the first new music from Charli since October's '1999' featuring Troye.

Whilst Lizzo released her debut album 'Cuz I Love You' to critical acclaim last month.