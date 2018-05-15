Charli XCX has announced two intimate gigs with special guests, including collaborator A.G. Cook.

The 'Boom Clap' singer will bring songs from the pair's latest mixtape, 'Pop 2', which includes features from Tove Lo, ALMA, Carly Rae Jepsen, Kim Petras and MO, to London's Village Underground on June 19 and Paris' La Maroquinerie on June 20.

Announcing the two European shows on Twitter, Charli wrote: ''POP 2 LONDON & POP 2 PARIS. 19TH & 20TH JUNE. WITH SPECIAL GUESTS. TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY (sic)''

The 25-year-old pop star is currently supporting Taylor Swift with Camila Cabello on the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker's 'Reputation Stadium Tour', and she is hoping to jump into the studio with them both.

Charli said previously: ''I'm really excited to be around all this female energy. I think it will be so powerful. Both Camila and Taylor are such excellent songwriters so in a dream world, we would get some studio time too. That would be awesome.''

Charli would love to recreate 90s bop 'All the Things She Said' by t.A.T.u with Taylor.

She said: ''I'd actually love to do something super emo with her, like t.A.T.u's 'All the Things She Said'- oh my God, that would be amazing.''

The 'Girls' singer has already been in the studio with 'Havana' hitmaker Camila.

The British singer penned the track 'Scar Tissue' with the 'Never Be The Same' star, and of all the people she's worked with over the years - including Rita Ora, Iggy Azalea and Britney Spears - Charli said Camila surprised her the most as she wasn't expecting her to be so ''prolific'' coming from a manufactured girl group.

She said: ''Honestly I'm not just saying this because you mentioned her earlier, but Camila really blew me away.

''I guess I just fell into that predictable, stupid mindset that people who have been placed into fabricated bands might not be the most prolific in the studio because they often, and unfairly, have very little say in their artistic process.

''I was totally proven wrong.

''Camila is so prolific and incredibly versatile and talented in the studio.

''And she's really only recently found her creative freedom, so I feel like this is just the beginning of her creative journey.

''She's going to go on to do so much incredible writing, for herself and probably other artists, too. She's amazing.''

Tickets for Charli's 'Pop 2' shows go on sale on Friday.