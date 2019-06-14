Charli XCX will release her new album 'Charli' on September 13.

The 'I Love It' hitmaker has announced her upcoming third record - the long awaited follow-up to 2014's 'Sucker' LP - and there are some exciting collaborations on the tracklisting for fans to look forward to.

As well as new single 'Blame It On Your Love' alongside Lizzo, Charli has also worked with the likes of Christine And The Queens ('Gone'), Sky Ferreira ('Cross You Out'), Troye Sivan ('1999' and '2099') and Haim ('Warm').

The 26-year-old singer tweeted: ''Angels, my new album 'Charli' is out September 13th. i am so proud of this music and i cannot wait for the world to hear it. (sic)''

The record is available for pre-order now, and the announcement has also coincided with the revelation of a world tour later this year, which will take the star across the US, UK and Europe.

She added: ''This will be a party like never before!''

Charli will kicks things off with a whole host summer festival dates including Pukklepop in Belgium, Reading and Leeds Festival and Electreic Picnic in Ireland.

In September, she will start her US run in support of the new record, before hitting the UK in October for shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London.

The European leg of the tour starts on November 4 in Stockholm, Sweden, and the 16 dates take her through the likes of Germany, France, Poland, Spain and Luxembourg before a final show at the Izvestia Hall in Moscow, Russia.

Charlie XCX - 'Charli' tracklisting:

1. 'Next Level Charli'

2. 'Gone' feat. Christine and the Queens

3. 'Cross You Out' feat. Sky Ferreira

4. '1999' feat. Troye Sivan

5. 'Click 'feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash

6. 'Warm' feat. HAIM

7. 'Thoughts'

8. 'Blame It On Your Love' feat. Lizzo

9. 'White Mercedes'

10. 'Silver Cross'

11. 'I Don't Wanna Know'

12. 'Official'

13. 'Shake It' feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar

14. 'February 2017' feat. Clairo and Yaeji

15. '2099' feat. Troye Sivan