Charli XCX and BTS have registered a collaboration titled 'Glow'.

The 26-year-old pop star recently dropped 'Blame It On Your Love' with Lizzo and now it looks like her next track is about to feature the K-Pop superstars, after the British star and all seven members of BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - and producers Stargate were listed as contributors to the song by the music licensing organisation.

The collaboration appears to have been in the works for some time, as in 2017, Charli shared a picture backstage with BTS.

She captioned the snap: ''first day as the newest member of @BTS_twt. love u guys (sic)''

The 'Boom Clap' hitmaker is currently working on her third studio album, whilst BTS dropped their star-studded LP 'Map of The Soul: Persona', which features Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Make It Right' and Halsey on 'Boy With Luv', in April.

Charli recently teased that 'Blame It On Your Love' is the most ''pop'' on her follow-up to 2014 LP 'Sucker'.

She said: ''I think this will probably sit on the more pop spectrum of what I'm doing with the record.''

Meanwhile, the '1999' hitmaker has asked her fans to suggest which places she should come and perform at on her next tour.

Referencing her hit song 'Boys', she tweeted over the weekend: ''i was busy thinking bout... TOUR DATES!!! comment ur city below & i will try & come & visit u this year! (sic)''

Charli recently announced she and her '1999' duet partner Troye Sivan have curated a ''new kind of pride festival'', Go West Fest in Los Angeles, which will benefit LGBTQ+ media organisation GLAAD and local charities.

The latter tweeted: ''A new kind of pride festival curated by me n @charli_xcx that celebrates the inclusivity, artistry, music, kinks, merchants, and creativity of the LGBTQ community, while really giving back to our community.''

Both of them will perform alongside a host of artists at The Wiltern on June 6.