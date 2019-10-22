Charli XCX knew singing 'Senorita' wasn't ''in her blood'' - even though she helped to pen the track.

The 27-year-old star was an instrumental figure behind the chart-topping single - but she ultimately resisted the temptation to sing on the song because she doesn't have the necessary ''Latin Pop flare'', unlike her co-writers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Charli told 103.3 AMP Radio in Boston: ''I knew immediately the song wasn't for me, but that it was good.

''This Latin Pop flare just wasn't right for who I am because I am not a part of that culture, I'm not from there. Whereas Camilla has that in her blood, so when we wrote the song we thought about her and sent it to her.''

Charli and Camila, 22, actually discussed the song whilst they were supporting Taylor Swift on her Reputation tour.

And Charli eventually concluded that Camila and Shawn should take ownership of the track.

Speaking about the single - which reached the number-one position on the US Billboard Hot 100 - she recalled: ''We were on tour with Taylor together at the time, so we were talking about it a little bit.

''She wanted to do it with Shawn and they were talking about it, like it was just everyone having a long conversation about it. Obviously both of them write as well so they kind of wanted to write on the song and make it more their own.''