Charles Dance has joined the cast of 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'.

Best known for playing Tywin Lannister in HBO's hit fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones', the 70-year-old actor joins Sally Hawkins who will be reprising her role in the sequel to the 2014 'Godzilla' starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Deadline reports.

Dance has appeared in a number of box office hits including 'Me Before You', 'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies' and 'Underworld: Blood Wars'.

Although plot details for the production are remaining under wraps, it was previously announced 13-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown - most known for her role as Jane 'Eleven' Ives in the Netflix sci-fi hit 'Stranger Things' - would be starring in the production.

The feature is being directed by Michael Dougherty - who came on board after Gareth Edwards, who directed the 2014 reboot, dropped out of the project - using a script he wrote in conjunction with Zach Shields.

As of the time of writing, the only details known about the plot of the movie are that Kyle - who is no stranger to legendary creatures, having previously starred in monster based sci-fi movies 'Super 8' and 'King Kong' - will play a scientist who acts as the hero.

Vera Farmiga, Aisha Hinds and O'Shea Jackson Jr. will also star in the upcoming sequel.

The sequel will be the 31st movie to feature the popular creature, who was first created in Japan for the 1954 eponymously titled production.

Part of the Warner Bros. Monsterverse, fans will eventually get to see the giant monster fight against King Kong in 'Godzilla vs King Kong' which is scheduled for release on May 29, 2020.

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' is slated for a March 22, 2019 release date.