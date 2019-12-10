Chantelle Houghton has revealed that she is still in touch with her ex-husband Preston and she is proud that the pair are still friends 12 years after they divorced.
Chantelle Houghton is still in touch with her ex-husband Preston.
The 36-year-old star wed The Ordinary Boys singer in 2006 after meeting him on 'Celebrity Big Brother' earlier that year, a series which she went on to win after being planed inside the CBB House as a fake star.
Sadly, the couple split after less than a year of marriage but the pair have remained friends and she is proud that they still have a platonic relationship.
Speaking to Closer magazine, she said: ''I'm still in touch with Preston, which is lovely. I actually spoke to him a few weeks ago.
''We were so young when we met, and it didn't work out, but it's nice we're still friends. Even when we split, we lived together for a while and would have dinner at the table as normal, because we never had a huge falling out.''
Chantelle - who has a daughter with former fiancé Alex Reid - is open to finding love again but she only wants a serious relationship and isn't interested in casually dating lots of guys.
She said ''I'd definitely like to meet someone new. I've been in the shadows for a few years but I feel like a new version of myself.
''When you're younger and you meet someone, you tend to gloss over the cracks, but now I'm at the stage where I won't settle for anyone but the love of my life.''
Meanwhile, Chantelle has admitted she's always felt insecure about her appearance, even when working as a glamour model.
The blonde beauty has shed nearly 30lbs and undergone Botox and a non-surgical face lift in a bid to boost her confidence.
She said: ''I was never as confident as people believed. When I looked in the mirror, I thought I looked like I'd been dug up and felt downtrodden.
''I'll be 40 in four years and though I don't feel old on the inside, my face was starting to look aged.
''There are so many pictures of me where I look fresh-faced. It was easy to keep looking and comparing myself.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...