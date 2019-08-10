Paramount is developing a new 'G.I'. Joe' movie, which will be written by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec.
The studio has enlisted Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, who wrote the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' movie and 'Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol', to pen the script for the upcoming flick based on the Hasbro toy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
There have been no details released on who will star in the movie, although Channing Tatum starred in the 2009 movie 'G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra' and its 2013 follow-up 'Retaliation'.
However, it is unlikely he will return as he previously admitted playing Duke in the 2009 movie was one of his biggest career regrets.
Reflecting on the film, Channing previously confessed: ''I f***ing hate that movie. I hate that movie.
''I was pushed into that movie. From 'Coach Carter', they signed me to a three-picture deal. They give you the contract and they go, 'Three-picture deal, here you go'. And as a young [actor] you're like, 'Oh my god, that sounds amazing, I'm doing that'.''
Channing was a fan of the cartoon growing up and admitted that, in a lot of senses, he was fortunate to be given the opportunity to star in a movie of that magnitude.
However, he conceded 'G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra' failed to live up to his own expectations and he looks back on the movie - which he was contractually obliged to make - with numerous regrets.
Asked what was wrong with the film, he said: ''The script wasn't any good. The script wasn't any good ... And I didn't want to do something that I ... was a fan of since I was a kid and watched every morning growing up - and didn't want to do something that was, one, bad and, two, I just didn't know if I wanted to be GI Joe. [But there was] no option: 'You're doing this or we're gonna sue you'.''
