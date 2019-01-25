Channing Tatum's 'Magic Mike The Musical' is set for Broadway.

The 38-year-old actor portrayed the titular character Mike Lane in the 2012 comedy-drama movie, which follows the life of a male stripper and his life at the club, and reprised the role again for the 2015 sequel 'Magic Mike XXL'.

Following the success of the two films - which are loosely based on the Hollywood star's own experiences of working as a stripper in Tampa, Florida - Channing created and co-directed 'Magic Mike Live', a striptease experience featuring dance routines and acrobatic stunts which has been hugely popular since opening at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas in 2017, and is currently on at London's Hippodrome Casino until October.

According to Deadline, the musical, which will be based on the book being written by 'Riverdale' showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, will have a slightly different story to it than the live shows.

On Thursday (24.01.19), the 'Step Up' star - who is dating British singer Jessie J - took to Instagram to announce that his show will come to the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston in November.

Alongside a picture of the Playbill for the musical with some dollar notes stashed inside, he wrote: ''This. Is. Happening. Get ready for Magic Mike... THE BROADWAY MUSICAL. World premiere at the @EmersonColonial Theatre in Boston this November. Tickets on sale TODAY. @magicmikebway #MagicMikeBway www.magicmikebroadway.com (sic)''

A casting list for the show is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Channing recently admitted he doesn't feel body confident enough to perform as a stripper in his 'Magic Mike Live' stage show.

The actor feels insecure next to the ripped dancers in his show and admits he would have to train very hard before even considering appearing shirtless on stage.

The 'Dear John' star admitted: ''I love dancing and I love these guys and performing. But when you stand up there with your shirt off next to them with the way they look ... I don't work out on an everyday basis. I know everyone thinks I do but I do not. If I ever get in that shape again I will absolutely be in the show for a weekend or something.''