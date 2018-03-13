Jenna Dewan Tatum opts for ''minimal'' make-up.

The 37-year-old actress - who has four-year-old daughter Everly with husband Channing Tatum - brings in cosmetics experts for her red carpet experiences, but when it comes to everyday life, she's perfected a quick and simple routine.

Jenna shared the secrets to her glowing complexion in a tutorial on her YouTube channel titled 'My Everyday Make-up look! 10 Minute Routine'.

In the clip, she said: ''I have to say, because I'm so fortunate enough to work with a lot of make-up artists that are really amazing and I dance and go to these events, I don't actually do my own make-up as often as I used to, which is weird because I used to do it all the time.

''Now I've sort of come down to this really minimal everyday makeup look. This is like a super natural running around town everyday look.''

The brunette beauty always starts her make-up routine with ''tons of sunscreen'' and then goes in with her favourite Clé de Peau Beauté concealer on the days she doesn't feel like wearing foundation.

She said: ''I start off with a really good skincare routine but I like to really prep the skin great- tons of sunscreen on. This [concealer] is what I use, legitimately every single day. This stuff is magic, this concealer covers everything''.

And she also shared her ''favourite'' concealers to use under the eye, Naked Skin by Urban Decay and Bye Bye Under Eye by IT cosmetics.

According to Jenna, another favourite product is celebrity make-up artist Jillian Dempsey - wife of former 'Grey's Anatomy' star Patrick Dempsey - eye tint for a ''young and fresh'' look.

Applying the tint to her eyes before using the Charlotte Tillbury full-fat lashes mascara, she said: ''This for every day, I'm obsessed with it, you just dab it on the eye and it gives you a little dewy, smokey eye kind of look. It looks really young and fresh, like a natural glossy smokey eye.''

The 'Step Up' star also swears by her friend Chrissy Teigen's BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette which she uses to bring colour to her face.

She said: ''I'm not just saying this because she's my friend, but Chrissy Teigen created the best blush highlighting compact with BECCA and I use it every day. See proof, its falling apart!''

However, the busy mum admitted she doesn't often get enough time to perfect her make-up in the morning resorting to doing her face on the go.

She confessed: ''That is my 10-minute make up look. That is if I even have time for this.

''You guys, most of the time its three or four of those things in the car at stop lights but if I have 10 minutes to do my everyday make-up, this is the look I go for.''

The videos on her Youtube channel - where she has racked up almost 200,000 followers since starting in November - range from beauty, skincare and fashion videos, as well as intimate glimpses of her and Channing's life, such as their original audition for the 2006 movie 'Step Up', where the pair first met.