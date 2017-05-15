Jenna Dewan-Tatum's life ''completely changed'' when she became a mother.

The 36-year-old actress and dancer has paid tribute to her three-year-old daughter Everly, who she has with her husband and 'Step Up' co-star Channing Tatum, on social media to commemorate Mother's Day, which is celebrated in America on May 14.

And in the sweet post the brunette beauty has admitted since having her ''little angel'' her life has improves, and the love she feels towards her child is ''overwhelming''.

Alongside a picture of Jenna cradling the tiny tot, which was posted on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''To say my life completely changed when this little angel was born is an understatement. The love I feel is overwhelming. Thank you Evie for showing me what life is about and choosing me as your mommy. And to all the mamas out there- you are WARRIORS and I bow down to you all. Take some time today to love and spoil yourself :)

Happy Mothers Day!! (sic).''

The Connecticut-born star also gushed about her own mother Nancy Lee Bursch in a previous post to celebrate the annual national day, in which she thanked her parent for loving and supporting her ''unconditionally''.

Alongside a photograph of her mother holding her in her arms as a child, she wrote: ''Happy Mother's Day to my mom who has taught me everything. No one puts her family first like my mom, and no one loves and supports me as unconditionally as her. Thanks for being the best example in every way mom I love you so much. Everly and I love you bigger than the sky! (Not to mention how much ridiculous silly fun we have too (sic).''