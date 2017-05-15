Jenna Dewan-Tatum's life ''completely changed'' when she became a mother to three-year-old daughter Everly, who she has with husband Channing Tatum.
Jenna Dewan-Tatum's life ''completely changed'' when she became a mother.
The 36-year-old actress and dancer has paid tribute to her three-year-old daughter Everly, who she has with her husband and 'Step Up' co-star Channing Tatum, on social media to commemorate Mother's Day, which is celebrated in America on May 14.
And in the sweet post the brunette beauty has admitted since having her ''little angel'' her life has improves, and the love she feels towards her child is ''overwhelming''.
Alongside a picture of Jenna cradling the tiny tot, which was posted on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''To say my life completely changed when this little angel was born is an understatement. The love I feel is overwhelming. Thank you Evie for showing me what life is about and choosing me as your mommy. And to all the mamas out there- you are WARRIORS and I bow down to you all. Take some time today to love and spoil yourself :)
Happy Mothers Day!! (sic).''
The Connecticut-born star also gushed about her own mother Nancy Lee Bursch in a previous post to celebrate the annual national day, in which she thanked her parent for loving and supporting her ''unconditionally''.
Alongside a photograph of her mother holding her in her arms as a child, she wrote: ''Happy Mother's Day to my mom who has taught me everything. No one puts her family first like my mom, and no one loves and supports me as unconditionally as her. Thanks for being the best example in every way mom I love you so much. Everly and I love you bigger than the sky! (Not to mention how much ridiculous silly fun we have too (sic).''
Drake has teased he is working on new music with recent Instagram post.
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
Filmmaking siblings Lana and Andy Wachowski never do anything by halves. The Matrix was a...
Director Bennett Miller continues to skilfully probe around the edges of true stories with this...
Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) is brought to the Foxcatcher institute by multi-millionaire John du Pont...