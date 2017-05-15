Jenna Dewan Tatum has confirmed she previously dated Justin Timberlake.

The stunning brunette beauty has long been rumoured to have romanced the pop superstar following his break-up from Britney Spears in March 2002.

Jenna went on the road with Justin as a back-up dancer on his 2003 tour and she has now admitted that her friendship with Justin developed into a short-lived romance.

In an interview on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', the titular host quizzed Jenna about her being a dancer for Justin at the same time the Britney split drama was happening, asking: ''That was the backdrop to you being a backup dancer for Justin?''

Jenna then replied: ''I had no idea, I wasn't an actress, I had no idea what was going on. It was the craziest, wildest thing.''

Andy then enquired if she'd ''ever had a moment'' with Justin, coaxing a confession from Jenna.

She said: ''Andy, you know that I love you and, yeah, we dated.

''Yeah, we dated, I mean not that long, we were like friends and then dated. I was very clear [not to be a rebound]. He's sexy, of course he's sexy. But no, I was not a rebound. We're still friends. It's not as salacious as everyone thinks.''

Jenna, 36, met Channing Tatum on the set of their 2006 movie 'Step Up' and they went on to marry in 2009 and are parents to three-year-old daughter Everly.

Justin, 36, found love with actress Jessica Biel, 35, after meeting her in 2007 and they tied the knot in 2012 and one son, Silas.