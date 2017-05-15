Jenna Dewan Tatum has finally confirmed that she and Justin Timberlake dated when she worked as back-up dancer on tour.
Jenna Dewan Tatum has confirmed she previously dated Justin Timberlake.
The stunning brunette beauty has long been rumoured to have romanced the pop superstar following his break-up from Britney Spears in March 2002.
Jenna went on the road with Justin as a back-up dancer on his 2003 tour and she has now admitted that her friendship with Justin developed into a short-lived romance.
In an interview on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', the titular host quizzed Jenna about her being a dancer for Justin at the same time the Britney split drama was happening, asking: ''That was the backdrop to you being a backup dancer for Justin?''
Jenna then replied: ''I had no idea, I wasn't an actress, I had no idea what was going on. It was the craziest, wildest thing.''
Andy then enquired if she'd ''ever had a moment'' with Justin, coaxing a confession from Jenna.
She said: ''Andy, you know that I love you and, yeah, we dated.
''Yeah, we dated, I mean not that long, we were like friends and then dated. I was very clear [not to be a rebound]. He's sexy, of course he's sexy. But no, I was not a rebound. We're still friends. It's not as salacious as everyone thinks.''
Jenna, 36, met Channing Tatum on the set of their 2006 movie 'Step Up' and they went on to marry in 2009 and are parents to three-year-old daughter Everly.
Justin, 36, found love with actress Jessica Biel, 35, after meeting her in 2007 and they tied the knot in 2012 and one son, Silas.
Drake has teased he is working on new music with recent Instagram post.
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
Filmmaking siblings Lana and Andy Wachowski never do anything by halves. The Matrix was a...
Director Bennett Miller continues to skilfully probe around the edges of true stories with this...
Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum) is brought to the Foxcatcher institute by multi-millionaire John du Pont...