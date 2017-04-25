Jenna Dewan Tatum has revealed the first time she and her husband Channing Tatum spent the night together he turned up to her hotel room wearing his ''underwear, a sombrero and Ugg boots''.

The couple met on the set of their 2006 movie 'Step Up' and the gorgeous actress had no hesitation in telling her hunky co-star that she really liked him and wanted to date him seriously.

Channing, however, was initially hesitant about embarking on a relationship with Jenna, but after a night of tequila drinking he had a moment of clarity that he wanted her to be his girlfriend.

But when he went to see her at 2am in the morning at her hotel room he was not necessarily dressed appropriately for the passion that was about to follow.

During an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the 36-year-old brunette spilled: ''He did this whole thing where he didn't want to be in a relationship, so I was like, 'Look, if you want to date other people and be free, that's fine, but we're not going to hang out and watch movies. You've got to figure out what you want, because I know I want to be in a relationship with you.' ''

Recalling what happened after his ''wild tequila night'' with some of the dancers from the film, Jenna added: ''He said he had the chance 'to be free' and he couldn't stop thinking about me ... I go and open the door - he's going to kill me for this - and he has [on] underwear, a sombrero and Ugg boots, and he's like, 'Let's do this.' ''

When the pair arrived on set the next day after their night together they got a round of applause from the cast and crew.

Channing and Jenna went on to marry in 2009 and are parents to three-year-old daughter Everly.

The 36-year-old actor has just launched a stage show of his male strippers film 'Magic Mike' at the Hard Rock Las Vegas.

The production has opened to rave reviews and Jenna admits her mother Nancy is a huge fan and in particular a dancer named Ryan, but Jenna's decision to get the hunk to gyrate for her mum proved to be one she regretted.

The 'World of Dance' host said: ''There's something that no one should ever see, and it's your mom getting a lap dance!''