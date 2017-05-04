Jenna Dewan Tatum is a ''passionate vegan'' but she does not try to enforce her life choice on other people.

The super-sexy 36-year-old star - who is married to Channing Tatum, with whom she has three-year-old daughter Everly - has not eaten meat or used products made from animals since she was a child and she is a committed animal rights campaigner.

Although she sees many fellow vegans try and force their beliefs onto others, Jenna stops herself from doing the same because it doesn't work as people have to find their own path to veganism.

In an interview with Prestige Hong Kong magazine, she said: ''A lot of vegans are extremely passionate about what they believe in. I am, as well. You can show people the facts but you can't judge them for being them, and you can't force them to think or feel the way you do. I feel good consciously and morally eating this way. It works for me. But I've seen people try it and it doesn't work for them.''

Jenna is pleased to see so many more people, especially the younger generation, take up vegetarian and vegan diets and she is certain it is a trend that will continue because the ''food industry is so off-kilter''.

She said: ''I personally think that the food industry is so off-kilter - the way we treat animals and the way we use food is out of balance. It's important for people to be conscious about what they're eating and where it comes from.''

Jenna became a vegan at the age of around 11 when she watched a TV documentary on slaughterhouses which shocked her into her decision.

Although she is a vegan, the 'World of Dance' host does not make her husband Channing, 37, or daughter Everly live like her.

In a previous interview, she said: ''My daughter is a vegetarian and my husband tried to become vegan, but it didn't work out for him. And that was when I realised not everyone is the same and the more you try to force someone to be a certain way, the more they fight against it ... But I certainly encourage veganism, not just for our health, but for the environment and also for the ethical and moral reasons.''