'Gambit' will be released on Valentine's Day 2019.
20th Century Fox have revealed the February 14, 2019, release date they had reserved on their calendar will be filled by the Channing Tatum-led movie, which Gore Verbinski joined as director just last week.
Tatum's titular character, also known as Remy LeBeau, is a New Orleans-based mutant with special powers, including manipulating kinetic energy, and he has a deck of cards among his weapons.
The movie's release date comes after some uncertainty about a director.
Original director Rupert Wyatt left over budgetary disagreements and his replacement Doug Liman dropped out of the production because he ''never found a personal connection'' to the film.
The script for the motion picture has been penned by Josh Zetumer, following previous reports of multiple script re-writes, and Tatum, Reid Carolin, Simon Kinberg, and Lauren Shuler Donner will co-produce the project.
Taylor Kitsch previously portrayed the character in the 2009 film 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine'.
'Magic Mike' actor Tatum recently admitted he can relate to his alter-ego because he has been to New Orleans on several occasions.
He said: ''I love Gambit. I grew up in the South; my father's from Louisiana. We'd go to New Orleans and I heard all the dialects.
''It felt so different from the rest of America; it has its own ancient culture. So I identified with that. And he always felt the most real of the 'X-Men' to me.''
