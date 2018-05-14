Channing Tatum has wished his estranged wife Jenna Dewan a happy Mother's Day.

The 38-year-old actor split from Jenna, 37, in April, but that didn't stop the 'Magic Mike' star from wishing the mother of his four-year-old daughter Everly a great day on Sunday (13.05.18).

He said on his Instagram Story: ''Happy Mother's Day everybody. Jenna, Happy Mother's Day, baby. Momma, Happy Mother's Day. Love you guys.''

Channing and Jenna met on the set of the movie 'Step Up' in 2005, and they married in July 2009.

Despite their recent separation, Jenna has insisted she will always remain good friends with her ex.

She said: ''We started out as friends, and I would say it was an instant recognition. When we met it felt like we had known each other for many years. Ultimately, no matter what Chan and I are doing, we're really great friends. I think that will never change, no matter what.''

The actress also revealed that growing up in a single parent family has helped to ''inform her life''.

Jenna shared: ''My parents split up when I was a year old, and due to life circumstances, [my mother] had to pick herself up, get a job and become a single working mom.

''[Moving so frequently] completely informed my life [and] personality in very positive ways.''

Jenna claimed the experience helped to develop her social skills and provided her with the perfect preparation for life in the movie business.

She explained: ''I learned social skills I don't think I would have [with] a different upbringing. In a lot of ways I am really grateful for it.

''I'm also very conscious and aware of it, so it's something that [explains] how I am, who I am, and probably greatly prepared me for life in Hollywood.''