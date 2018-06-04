Channing Tatum has said he will dance in a 'Magic Mike Live' show once he gets ''in shape again''.
Channing Tatum has vowed to lead a 'Magic Mike Live' show once he gets in top shape again.
The 38-year-old actor portrayed the titular character Mike Lane in the 2012 comedy-drama movie, which follows the life of a male stripper and his life at the club, and reprised the role again for the 2015 sequel 'Magic Mike XXL'.
Following the success of the two films - which are loosely based on the Hollywood star's own experiences of working as a stripper in Tampa, Florida - Channing created and co-directed 'Magic Mike Live', a striptease experience featuring dance routines and acrobatic stunts which has been hugely popular since opening at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas in 2017.
The big screen hunk is now bringing the show to London later this year and whilst launching the stage spectacular in Piccadilly Circus on Monday (04.06.18) he revealed he will strip again as his alter ego on stage but only when his abs are back.
Speaking to the Evening Standard newspaper, he said: ''If I ever get in shape again then I'll definitely do it. I got to go do a movie that'll make me get in shape again and then I'll do it. I would love to come to London. If I dance in Vegas I'm definitely going to dance here.''
Channing - who recently split from his wife Jenna Dewan - announced that 'Magic Mike London' is coming to the UK during a surprise appearance on the final of TV talent show 'Britain's Got Talent' on Sunday night (03.06.18) following a spectacular performance by the British dancers who have been cast in the show.
'Magic Mike London' opens at the Hippodrome Casino in Leicester Square, London, in November.
