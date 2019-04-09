Channing Tatum felt ''really intimidated'' meeting the cast of 'Magic Mike: The Musical'.

The 38-year-old actor - who starred as the titular male stripper in the 2012 comedy drama and its 2015 seqel 'Magic Mike XXL' - dropped by rehearsals for the upcoming Broadway adaptation, and he admitted he was nervous to meet the performers.

In a video he shared on YouTube, Channing said: ''It's not that I don't want to go, I'm just really intimidated by them.

''Look, they're so good. They're like, literally the best at what they do and I know nothing about musicals!''

Following the success of the two films - which are loosely based on the Hollywood star's own experiences of working as a stripper in Tampa, Florida - Channing created and co-directed 'Magic Mike Live', a striptease experience featuring dance routines and acrobatic stunts which has been hugely popular since opening at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas in 2017, and is currently on at London's Hippodrome Casino until October.

The upcoming musical - which will be based on the book being written by 'Riverdale' showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa - will have a slightly different story to it than the live shows.

Meanwhile, Channing previously admitted he didn't feel body confident enough to perform as a stripper in the 'Magic Mike Live' stage show.

The actor felt insecure next to the ripped dancers in his show and admitted he would have to train very hard before even considering appearing shirtless on stage.

The 'Dear John' star admitted: ''I love dancing and I love these guys and performing. But when you stand up there with your shirt off next to them with the way they look ... I don't work out on an everyday basis. I know everyone thinks I do but I do not. If I ever get in that shape again I will absolutely be in the show for a weekend or something.''