Channing Tatum is looking to ''rebuild''.

The 39-year-old actor has taken to social media to share a series of inspiring quotes and photos, as he says he's ready to ''grapple'' with the new year and the new decade, and face things head on.

Posting a video on Instagram of a sugar glider taking on a much bigger cat, he wrote: ''Me getting ready and grappling with this new year and decade. Let's go. It's on!''

He then posted a quote, which read: ''I have been destroyed in a thousand ways, and now, I know a thousand ways to rebuild myself.''

And the 'Magic Mike' star followed the posts up with a picture of a man being bitten by a snake, and wrote: ''How unbothered I'm trying to be in 2020.''

The star didn't mention his reasoning behind his posts, but he did go through a rough patch toward the end of 2019, when he finalised his divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan - with whom he has six-year-old daughter Everly - in November, and the following month split from his girlfriend Jessie J after more than a year of dating.

Following his split from Jessie, Channing was believed to have turned to celebrity dating app Raya to find love again.

A source said: ''He's been on Raya for a few weeks. He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it.

''He wants to have fun again and he doesn't care if he meets someone online, a set up or just walking down the street.''

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed that Channing and Jessie decided to end their year-long romance because the ''timing was off''.

The actor called time on his relationship with the 'Flashlight' singer and, although they tried to make their long-distance romance work, their globe-trotting careers and busy lives ultimately tore them apart.

A source said: ''He [Channing] is super busy with his career, as a dad and will be travelling a lot in the coming months. He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn't easy.''