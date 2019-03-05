Channing Tatum told Jessie J he wants to ''caress'' her face in a sweet Instagram direct message.

The 30-year-old singer took to her Instagram story on Tuesday (05.03.19) to share a screenshot of a message she'd received from her new boyfriend Channing Tatum, in which he proved his rap skills with a sweet rhyming message about a recent post she'd made.

Replying to the picture, in which Jessie blew a kiss to the camera, the 'Magic Mike' star - who has five-year-old daughter Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan - wrote: ''Yes i won't rest till i caress Fresh face Jess. I will finesse till Success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless (sic)''

Jessie posted the screenshot with a love heart drawn around 38-year-old Channing's message, as well as a shocked emoji and an emoji with hearts for eyes.

The couple's blossoming love story comes after the 'Flashlight' singer recently insisted she was determined to have children, after being told four years ago she'd be unable to conceive.

Jessie refused to have a hysterectomy, and said she's focused on changing her diet and using natural supplements to give herself the best chance of having a baby one day.

She said: ''The love and support I have received has been overwhelming. Thank you.

''I was told 4 years ago I won't be able to have children. I was also told I would need a hysterectomy immediately and to be put on medication.

''I refused the hysterectomy and I'm off all medication through natural medicine and diet change.

''I haven't given up hope. I am doing all I can to make it happen the best way my body will allow.

''My journey is just one in millions that exist.

''I stand with you ladies. Strong in our emotional pain. To turn it into joy.

''I will be a mother. As will you. I believe in miracles. But if it doesn't happen naturally. Then that wasn't meant to be the journey. But a mother is within all of us. That inspires everyday. We are strong! Time will tell.''