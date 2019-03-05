Channing Tatum told Jessie J he wants to ''caress'' her face in a sweet Instagram direct message, which the singer posted on her story.
Channing Tatum told Jessie J he wants to ''caress'' her face in a sweet Instagram direct message.
The 30-year-old singer took to her Instagram story on Tuesday (05.03.19) to share a screenshot of a message she'd received from her new boyfriend Channing Tatum, in which he proved his rap skills with a sweet rhyming message about a recent post she'd made.
Replying to the picture, in which Jessie blew a kiss to the camera, the 'Magic Mike' star - who has five-year-old daughter Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan - wrote: ''Yes i won't rest till i caress Fresh face Jess. I will finesse till Success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless (sic)''
Jessie posted the screenshot with a love heart drawn around 38-year-old Channing's message, as well as a shocked emoji and an emoji with hearts for eyes.
The couple's blossoming love story comes after the 'Flashlight' singer recently insisted she was determined to have children, after being told four years ago she'd be unable to conceive.
Jessie refused to have a hysterectomy, and said she's focused on changing her diet and using natural supplements to give herself the best chance of having a baby one day.
She said: ''The love and support I have received has been overwhelming. Thank you.
''I was told 4 years ago I won't be able to have children. I was also told I would need a hysterectomy immediately and to be put on medication.
''I refused the hysterectomy and I'm off all medication through natural medicine and diet change.
''I haven't given up hope. I am doing all I can to make it happen the best way my body will allow.
''My journey is just one in millions that exist.
''I stand with you ladies. Strong in our emotional pain. To turn it into joy.
''I will be a mother. As will you. I believe in miracles. But if it doesn't happen naturally. Then that wasn't meant to be the journey. But a mother is within all of us. That inspires everyday. We are strong! Time will tell.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...