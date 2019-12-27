Channing Tatum has reportedly turned to a dating app in search of romance.

The 39-year-old actor recently split from pop star Jessie J and Channing is already eager to step into the dating game, creating an account on the private, membership-based app Raya.

An insider told E! News: ''He's been on Raya for a few weeks. He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it.

''He wants to have fun again and he doesn't care if he meets someone online, a set up or just walking down the street.''

The Hollywood star apparently decided to turn to the app on the recommendation of a friend.

The source shared: ''A friend suggested Raya and he felt like he had nothing to lose by joining.''

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed that Channing and Jessie decided to end their year-long romance because the ''timing was off''.

The actor called time on his relationship with the 'Flashlight' singer and, although they tried to make their long-distance romance work, their globe-trotting careers and busy lives ultimately tore them apart.

A source said: ''He [Channing] is super busy with his career, as a dad and will be travelling a lot in the coming months. He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn't easy.''

Channing - who is based in the US - balances his movie career with co-parenting his six-year-old daughter Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Another source explained: ''He [Channing] has a lot on his plate right now and wants to be the best dad possible, which means he needs to be around when he isn't travelling for his own work.''