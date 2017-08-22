Channing Tatum wants to make good films so he can explain to his daughter why he is away for ''months at a time''.

The 37-year-old actor - who has four-year-old Everly with wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum - frequently has to go away for long periods, so he wants to have a quality finished piece of work to explain his long absences.

Speaking at the UK premiere of his latest movie 'Logan Lucky' in London's Leicester Square on Monday (22.08.17), he said: ''The script is just good. It's a good movie and doing good things is kind of paramount.

''You know you want to be able to explain to your daughter and be like 'That's why dad was gone for months at a time'.''

'Logan Lucky' was written by Rebecca Blunt and follows two brothers, Jimmy (Tatum) and Clyde (Adam Driver), who attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina.

Driver, who shot to fame in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', said at the premiere that the script makes comments on ''socioeconomic status''.

He said: ''I think there's something subtle that Rebecca Blunt does in her script of making it really walk a line of, making comments on socioeconomic status or maybe having like the idea that our people, can people subvert their DNA basically.

''But more than that I think it's just a great heist movie. I mean you couldn't ask for a better cast of people.''

The film also stars Daniel Craig, Seth McFarlane and Katie Holmes and during filming Tatum took the James Bond star on a trip to an ''off roading park'' and was impressed at how well he fitted in.

Tatum said: ''You can put the guy anywhere. I mean I took him down to this place in Atlanta.

''It's called Durhamtown, and it was this off roading park. You know he fits in there and looks and he fits in wearing a tuxedo walking next to the Queen.''