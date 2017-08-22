Channing Tatum said he wants to make good films so he can tell his daughter Everly why he isn't always around for ''months at a time''.
Channing Tatum wants to make good films so he can explain to his daughter why he is away for ''months at a time''.
The 37-year-old actor - who has four-year-old Everly with wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum - frequently has to go away for long periods, so he wants to have a quality finished piece of work to explain his long absences.
Speaking at the UK premiere of his latest movie 'Logan Lucky' in London's Leicester Square on Monday (22.08.17), he said: ''The script is just good. It's a good movie and doing good things is kind of paramount.
''You know you want to be able to explain to your daughter and be like 'That's why dad was gone for months at a time'.''
'Logan Lucky' was written by Rebecca Blunt and follows two brothers, Jimmy (Tatum) and Clyde (Adam Driver), who attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina.
Driver, who shot to fame in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', said at the premiere that the script makes comments on ''socioeconomic status''.
He said: ''I think there's something subtle that Rebecca Blunt does in her script of making it really walk a line of, making comments on socioeconomic status or maybe having like the idea that our people, can people subvert their DNA basically.
''But more than that I think it's just a great heist movie. I mean you couldn't ask for a better cast of people.''
The film also stars Daniel Craig, Seth McFarlane and Katie Holmes and during filming Tatum took the James Bond star on a trip to an ''off roading park'' and was impressed at how well he fitted in.
Tatum said: ''You can put the guy anywhere. I mean I took him down to this place in Atlanta.
''It's called Durhamtown, and it was this off roading park. You know he fits in there and looks and he fits in wearing a tuxedo walking next to the Queen.''
The actor says he isn't "holding out for more money or doing anything like that".
The drama will be making its return to the streaming service in the near future.
Charlie Cox explains why his character Daredevil 'doesn't have time' for Jessica Jones.
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...