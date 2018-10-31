Channing Tatum and Jessie J's relationship is hotting up as the actor has been attending the singer's concerts around the US.
Channing Tatum has been ''flying around the US'' to support girlfriend Jessie J at her concerts.
The 'Magic Mike' star and the British singer have been romantically linked since earlier this month, after the pair enjoyed a mini-golf date together, and things seem to be going from strength-to-strength for the new couple.
The 38-year-old actor, who attended Jessie's show in Houston, Texas, on Sunday (28.10.18), is said to be ''working around the clock'' to ensure he's a doting father to his and estranged wife Jenna Dewan's five-year-old daughter Everly, whilst spending time getting to know the 'Price Tag' hitmaker.
A source said: ''Channing is like her biggest fan.
''He flies all over the U.S. to attend her concerts.
''He works around the clock, loves being a dad and has a decent relationship with Jenna.
''Jessie J is also dedicated to her career and has a real sense of humour. She likes to have a good time. It is an exciting time for both of them.''
The insider adds that Channing and Jessie are simply ''having fun'' at the moment.
They added to People: ''It's a new thing for them and too early to see if it will go anywhere.
''But for now they are having fun and getting to know each other.''
However, it was previously reported that the 'Step Up' star ''really likes'' Jessie.
A source said: ''Channing and Jessie's relationship is very new. They truly just hit it off.
''Because it's only been six months since Channing and Jenna separated, this is all very new. Channing really likes Jessie.''
Jenna has also moved on as she is reportedly romancing actor Steve Kazee.
The 37-year-old actress recently filed for divorce from Channing following their split in April.
A source said recently: ''[Jenna and Steve have] been dating for a couple [of] months and she's really happy.''
In a joint Instagram post announcing they'd gone their separate ways, the couple said: ''We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best-friends seeing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.''
