Channing Tatum and Jessie J have reportedly split after just over one year together, although sources say they're still good friends.
The 39-year-old actor had been romancing the 'Flashlight' hitmaker for a little over a year, but it has now been claimed they've decided to call time on their relationship.
A source has told 'Entertainment Tonight' there was nothing dramatic about the split, and claims the pair remain good friends.
However, as of the time of writing, neither Channing nor Jessie, 31, have commented on the rumours.
The news comes just a few months after Jessie played a new song for her fans during a small concert in Los Angeles, which was dedicated to the 'Magic Mike' star.
The lyrics were: ''Where you go I know I want to follow, let's make a promise today. Let's be still, just stay calm, so we're not rushing what we are. Pressure on, just have fun, it's not a race, no need to run, if it's for ever, let's just simply be in love.''
Jessie and Channing kept their love life private, but the 'Bang Bang' singer did take to Instagram last year to hit out at those who were comparing her to Channing's ex-wife Jenna Dewan, with whom he has six-year-old daughter Everly.
She wrote at the time: ''There is a story I have seen be re-written over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself being compared directly to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier. I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It's not something I stand for, at all.
''I am a woman that supports ALL women. I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare one another. Or to pick who they think is prettier. We are all BEAUTIFUL.''
