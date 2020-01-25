Channing Tatum has snapped back at a ''thoughtless'' fan who criticised his relationship with Jessie J.

The 39-year-old actor posted a photo of himself and Jessie on Instagram, and after a fan suggested he looked better alongside his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, Channing hit back.

Channing - who recently rekindled his romance with the pop star - captioned the original post: ''Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out! (sic)''

But the post prompted one fan to comment: ''Jenna looks better with you.''

Channing - who has a six-year-old daughter called Everly with his ex-wife - was quick to bite back.

He replied: ''Hey Alex i don't usually address s**t like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. why don't you seriously think about what your doing.

''It's hurtful and i ain't about it. If you can't not be a horrible hatful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is... please kindly get the TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me. (sic)''

Meanwhile, a source recently revealed that Channing and Jessie are now ''fully back together''.

The pair ended their relationship in December but after just a few weeks apart, they reconciled and are delighted to be back in one another's company.

The insider explained: ''They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other. They seem very happy to be spending time together again.

''Jessie has been staying at Channing's house this past week. They are super giddy around each other.''