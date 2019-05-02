Channing Tatum shared a naked photo on Instagram after losing a game of Jenga to girlfriend Jessie J.
Channing Tatum shared a nude photo to Instagram after losing a game to Jessie J.
The 'Magic Mike' actor and his girlfriend made a pact that whoever won at Jenga could choose a picture belonging to the loser and post it on social media - and the 39-year-old hunk was left cringing at the 'Domino' hitmaker's choice.
Channing shared the photo, in which he was completely naked but covering his modesty with his hands and being splashed by water, and explained: ''I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish.
''The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked... Smh and fml I'm never playing Jenga with her ever again...(sic)''
And Jessie felt she was doing fans a favour in sharing the photo.
Alongside fire and heart eye emojis, she commented: ''Sharing is caring (sic)''
Last week, the 31-year-old popstar took to Instagram to pay a special birthday tribute to the '21 Jump Street' actor, who she has been dating for several months.
Jessie changed the lyrics to 'It's My Party' and sang: ''It's your birthday, do, do what you want.''
In the video clip - which she posted on her Instagram Story - Jessie filmed illustrations of women with speech bubbles and zoomed in on one in particular that read: ''I want you.''
Some of the other speech bubbles included phrases like, ''I love you'' and ''I miss you''.
And in March, Channing - who has five-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan - described the 'Price Tag' hitmaker as a ''blessing'' in a birthday message to her.
He wrote on Instagram: ''Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire.
''You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.''
