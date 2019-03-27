Channing Tatum says Jessie J is a blessing in a touching birthday message.

The 'Magic Mike' star shared a sweet post on social media to wish his girlfriend a happy birthday as she turned 31 on Wednesday (27.03.19) and he said thanked the 'Price Tag' hitmaker simply for being herself.

Writing on Instagram, he said: ''Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire.

''You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.''

Earlier this month, Jessie took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of a message she'd received from the 38-year-old actor in which he proved his rap skills with a sweet rhyming message about a recent post she'd made.

Replying to the picture, in which Jessie blew a kiss to the camera, the 'Magic Mike' star - who has five-year-old daughter Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan - wrote: ''Yes i won't rest till i caress Fresh face Jess. I will finesse till Success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless (sic)''

Jessie posted the screenshot with a love heart drawn around 38-year-old Channing's message, as well as a shocked emoji and an emoji with hearts for eyes.

Channing split from ex Jenna Dewan - with whom he shares five-year-old daughter Everly - almost a year ago, and the former flames have retained a healthy relationship since their breakup.

The highly-profile duo revealed the news in April last year, saying in a joint statement: ''We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.

''Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.''