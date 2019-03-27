Channing Tatum has described his girlfriend Jessie J has a blessing in a touching social media message wishing her a happy birthday.
Channing Tatum says Jessie J is a blessing in a touching birthday message.
The 'Magic Mike' star shared a sweet post on social media to wish his girlfriend a happy birthday as she turned 31 on Wednesday (27.03.19) and he said thanked the 'Price Tag' hitmaker simply for being herself.
Writing on Instagram, he said: ''Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire.
''You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.''
Earlier this month, Jessie took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of a message she'd received from the 38-year-old actor in which he proved his rap skills with a sweet rhyming message about a recent post she'd made.
Replying to the picture, in which Jessie blew a kiss to the camera, the 'Magic Mike' star - who has five-year-old daughter Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan - wrote: ''Yes i won't rest till i caress Fresh face Jess. I will finesse till Success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless (sic)''
Jessie posted the screenshot with a love heart drawn around 38-year-old Channing's message, as well as a shocked emoji and an emoji with hearts for eyes.
Channing split from ex Jenna Dewan - with whom he shares five-year-old daughter Everly - almost a year ago, and the former flames have retained a healthy relationship since their breakup.
The highly-profile duo revealed the news in April last year, saying in a joint statement: ''We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.
''Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...