Channing Tatum is making his daughter his number one priority and has moved around his work commitments so he can consistently spend time with Everly following his split from Jenna Dewan.
Channing Tatum has moved around his work commitments so he can consistently spend time with his daughter Everly.
The 'Magic Mike XXL' star has been trying his best to make things easy for his and Jenna Dewan's little girl following their split last year and has vowed to only work on the days he doesn't see her to give her a schedule.
He wrote in court documents: ''In my opinion and experience, Everly has appeared to adjust to our separation and living in two homes exceptionally well. I believe that she will thrive even more with structure and consistency because she is happy and more relaxed when she knows a plan. I've decorated Everly's room very girly in a fairytale and fantasy theme (i.e. Alice and Wonderland), with pictures of Everly with both [Jenna Dewan] and me on trips. I put time and thought into making Everly's room, as well as an outdoor art space at the house, as comfortable as possible for her to facilitate the transitions. She has learned about different artists, such a Jackson Pollock, and we try to replicate his work as well as the work of other artists. I am committed to spending my custodial periods with Everly.''
Channing is asking to see his five-year-old daughter every Monday and Tuesday, with Jenna seeing her on Wednesdays and Thursdays and then alternating on weekends so they get equal time with her.
He also wants to see her on opposite Christmas Eve's and Christmas Day's as well as New Year's and proposes they split her birthday in half if no joint event is planned. Channing has also asked to spend two hours together as a family on Halloween so they can both be involved, The Blast reports.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...