Channing Tatum's four-year-old daughter is his ''harshest critic''.

The 47-year-old actor is among the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, but his superstar status has failed to impress little Everly, who he has with wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum.

Channing quipped: ''I've never worked so hard to like, make a girl like me and fail.

''I was like, 'Please, please, just please love me, please just love me!'''

In fact, Channing revealed Everly derives joy from seeing her father fail, but he appreciates her honest feedback, admitting it's a ''humbling experience''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Channing shared: ''She likes it when I fall down and hurt myself! She's like, 'Haha, do it again!'

''She's my harshest critic, man, but it's the best. It's a really good humbling experience, I can promise you.''

Channing also heaped praise on his wife, who's recently been hosting the new dance competition series 'World of Dance' and has been appearing in various modelling campaigns, too.

As a result, Jenna hasn't had the time to watch her husband's new comedy movie 'Logan Lucky' - but Channing insisted he isn't ''mad'' at her.

He said: ''She actually hasn't seen this movie yet.

''She's got a little bit on her plate right now. We can't be mad at her for not seeing everything that I do.''

Channing and Jenna are currently busier than they have ever been before, and the actor is delighted they are both getting to star in projects they're so passionate about.

The Hollywood hunk - who's previously starred in movies such as 'Magic Mike' and 'The Hateful Eight' - admitted they're both in a really ''privileged'' position.

He explained: ''We got a lot of irons in the fire but we've been really lucky and privileged in the fact that we only do things now that we really love.

''Because we do want family time, we time to be with each other and be with our daughter. It's tricky, you gotta be good at managing the time table, but it's fun. We enjoy what we do.''