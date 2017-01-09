Channing Tatum delighted his Instagram followers on Monday (09Jan17) by sharing a naked snap of his wife [Jenna Dewan-Tatum] sleeping.
Magic Mike star Channing, who is no stranger to shedding his clothes himself, posted a picture of his spouse catching some zzz's, alongside the caption: "Nap time = The Best Time."
In the black and white shot, Jenna is seen with her leg over the top of the duvet, which she is using to protect her modesty.
Jenna and Channing first met when they starred in 2006 movie Step Up, and quickly embarked on a romance. They married in 2009 and welcomed daughter Everly in 2013, but the couple have both been open about just how important sex is in their relationship.
“I’ve always been a very sexual person,” Jenna told Cosmopolitan magazine last month (Dec16). “We definitely have a very happy and healthy sex life.
"Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body. It’s primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature…Channing is very much the same way. He’s very in tune with that."
Channing concurred in an interview on Facebook Live back in June (16), explaining: "“I like it . . . me and sex are friends. We’re animals. It’s not a means; it should be something that enriches your life. It shouldn’t be the only reason you’re in a relationship. I have a lot of friends that are like, ‘Man, my sex life is amazing, but there’s nothing else there.’ And then I’ve heard the opposite, that, ‘It’s so full in so many ways, but I’m put on a pedestal, and I can’t get him or her to do anything that I really want to do.’
"It’s one of the clearest ways that we can communicate. It boils things down to just a primal level. If you can find one way to communicate - even if it’s sex - then you can communicate the rest of the ways.”
