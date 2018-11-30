Channing Tatum is not
Channing Tatum doesn't feel body confident enough to perform as a stripper in his 'Magic Mike Live' stage show.
The 38-year-old actor portrayed the titular character Mike Lane in the 2012 comedy-drama movie, which follows the life of a male stripper and his life at the club, and reprised the role again for the 2015 sequel 'Magic Mike XXL'.
Following the success of the two films - which are loosely based on the Hollywood star's own experiences of working as a stripper in Tampa, Florida - Channing created and co-directed 'Magic Mike Live', a striptease experience featuring dance routines and acrobatic stunts which has been hugely popular since opening at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas in 2017 and has now come to London at the Hippodrome Casino where it will run until October 2019.
Although he is in good shape, Channing feels insecure next to the ripped dancers in his show and admits he would have to train very hard before even considering appearing shirtless on stage.
Channing - who is currently dating singer Jessie J - told the Evening Standard newspaper: ''I love dancing and I love these guys and performing. But when you stand up there with your shirt off next to them with the way they look ... I don't work out on an everyday basis. I know everyone thinks I do but I do not. If I ever get in that shape again I will absolutely be in the show for a weekend or something.''
The 'Dear John' star wanted the show to make people feel ''liberated'' and is passionate about promoting ''equal opportunity objectification'' as he understands that in society, it is usually men who stare at scantily-clad women for gratification.
He said: ''I don't want anybody coming and being scared of not being in control of their own body, they should feel liberated and empowered by the entire experience. I'm all for some equal opportunity objectification. It's been the other way for so long so I think it's just fine.
''But I'm completely aware some men aren't comfortable with it, but this one is.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...