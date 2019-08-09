Channing Tatum is moving to the British countryside with Jessie J.

The 39-year-old actor has reportedly decided to move out of Los Angeles and into rural Suffolk with his girlfriend and singer Jessie, with the pair renting a mansion together in the picturesque Bury St Edmunds area.

The move comes as they are both working in the UK regularly, with Jessie appearing as a coach on singing competition 'The Voice Kids', and Channing working on 'Magic Mike Live', the live show he crafted based on the two 'Magic Mike' movies he starred in, which were in turn based on his own experiences working as a stripper.

A source close to the pair told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column of their move: ''Jessie and Channing's relationship has been going from strength to strength.

''They still spend a lot of time in America, but when they're in the UK they find London quite intense so enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the countryside.

''The property they've been using suits them down to the ground as it's not too far from London, but it's really relaxing and away from all the noise so they can spend quality time together.''

Channing is believed to now be splitting his time between Suffolk and Los Angeles, where his six-year-old daughter Everly lives with her mother and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Meanwhile, news of Channing's move comes just days after he revealed he is taking a break from social media, because he hasn't felt inspired for the last two years.

He wrote in a final post: ''I'm gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute. I've been trying to get inspired and create again. And to be honest I don't really feel, or at least I haven't felt creative on social in the last couple years now.

''I'm gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone. I'll probably come back at some point. But if I do I want to have a direction or a clear point of view of why I'm on here and what I'm putting out there. Love ya! See ya after a while! Chan (sic)''