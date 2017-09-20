Channing Tatum can't get enough of his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum's sexy butt.

The 36-year-old beauty rocked a jewel-encrusted Zac Posen gown to the premiere of the 37-year-old hunk's new movie 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' in London on Monday (18.09.17), and Channing was spotted having a sneaky look at his partner's backside as he helped her along the red carpet in the floor-length dress.

He gushed: ''I love that. She's got a great booty.''

However, the 'Step Up' star admitted that she feels she is getting too old to wear such revealing outfits.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''There's only a little longer I can do this.''

And it's not just Jenna showcasing her assets as Channing recently revealed there is a scene in the spy movie in which he is seen prancing around in his underwear, which was a last minute addition.

He said: ''That scene was not in the script.

''I think every director wants to put me in something weird and make me dance around.

''I think it's gonna be a trend in every single one of my films. ''But it was fun this time that I could be as bad as I could possibly be. It felt right, so it was good.''

It comes after the dark-haired hunk admitted he prefers Jenna without make-up.

Although the brunette beauty enjoys applying cosmetic products to her face her spouse thinks she looks better when she is at her most natural, which makes it ''easy'' for Jenna.

The 'World of Dance' judge said recently: ''When it comes to beauty, I love beauty, my mom loved beauty. No one ever judged us for it.

''He [Channing] prefers [me] without makeup. Makes it easy on me.''

But Jenna doesn't think the 'Dear John' actor will be able to cope when his daughter Everly, four, starts applying beauty products to herself.

She said: ''I don't think he's anywhere near ready. He'll see pictures and be like, 'That girl is 14.' It's mind blowing, you really almost can't see it's what's happening.''