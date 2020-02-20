Channing Tatum is reportedly ''very happy'' about Jenna Dewan's engagement to Steve Kazee.

The 39-year-old actor - who was married to Jenna from 2009 until 2018 - is pleased that his ex-wife has found happiness with Steve, and is delighted Jenna now finds herself in a ''good place''.

A source told E! News: ''Channing is very happy for Jenna and Steve's engagement. Channing has expressed that he is happy Jenna is in a good place and has moved on.''

Despite their split, Channing - who is now dating pop star Jessie J -will always have a ''special place'' in his heart for Jenna, who is the mother of his six-year-old daughter Everly.

The insider explained: ''Jenna has a special place in [Channing's] heart since she is the mother of their child, but they have both moved on and are happy in their new relationships.

''Channing's main priority and concern is his daughter, and him and Jenna are both happy to have worked out a co-parenting agreement.''

Meanwhile, an insider previously revealed that the celebrity duo are determined to co-operate for the sake of their daughter.

The source said: ''They will be doing all kinds of family things together.

''They want to keep her routine the same ... Nothing is going to change in her life and she has two parents who will be very involved in everything she does.''

Jenna and Steve - who are expecting their first child together - recently confirmed their engagement news via social media.

Alongside a photograph of the pair kissing, Jenna wrote on Instagram: ''A lifetime to love and grow with you... you have my heart. (sic)''

Steve also shared the same touching photo on his own social media profile, and posted some lyrics from the Water Liars song 'Let It Breathe'.

He wrote: ''When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen.

''When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years.''