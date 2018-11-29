Channing Tatum is ''so happy'' for his 'She's The Man' co-star Amanda Bynes for getting her life back on track, and he's responded to her claims she convinced producers to cast him in the 2006 comedy.
Channing Tatum is ''so happy'' Amanda Bynes is back on track after a difficult few years.
The actor has praised his 'She's The Man' co-star - who has revealed she pushed for producers to cast him in the 2006 rom-com when he was still unknown - and said he is glad she is doing better after taping a few years out of the spotlight to overcome her personal issues.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''I love her and I just hope she's doing well... I'm so happy she's killing it again and just back on the right.
''She's so talented and so special. She's been doing it... I mean, I think it's so impossible when you start at such a young age to keep perspective. It's tough.''
The 'Magic Mike' star went on to praise Amanda - who has been sober for four years after slipping into substance abuse issues - for always being fun to be around and sent his love to the 32-year-old actress.
He added: ''She was just so alive. You never knew what was going to come out her mouth, she was just on fire... I haven't seen her in so long. I love you, Amanda, and I hope you're doing well.''
Amanda had explained how she fought to have Channing cast alongside her in the movie because she knew he had star quality.
She told Paper magazine: ''I totally fought for Channing [to get cast in] that movie because he wasn't famous yet. He'd just done a Mountain Dew commercial and I was like, 'This guy's a star -- every girl will love him!'
''But [the producers] were like, 'He's so much older than all of you!' And I was like, 'It doesn't matter! Trust me!' ''
But the actress also recalled how she fell into a ''deep depression'' after the shoot because she hated the way she looked when her character, Viola Johnson, posed as her twin brother Sebastian.
She admitted: ''It was an interesting experience [afterwards]. When the movie came out and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for four to six months because I didn't like how I looked when I was a boy.
''I've never told anyone that. [It was] a super strange and out-of-body experience. It just really put me into a funk.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
Two years ago, Kingsman: The Secret Service seemed to come out of nowhere, ruffling feathers...
Good news: Steven Soderbergh's well-publicised retirement from directing only lasted about four years. He's back...
Jimmy and Clyde Logan are two down-and-out brothers from West Virginia. Jimmy has been fired...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...