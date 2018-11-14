Channing Tatum took to Instagram to gush over his girlfriend Jessie J's ''special'' performance in London on Tuesday night (13.11.18).
The 'Magic Mike' star made his relationship with the 30-year-old singer Instagram official on his own profile, as he heaped praise on Jessie's ''special'' show at the Royal Albert Hall.
Alongside a picture of the stage taken from his seat at the iconic venue, he wrote: ''This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow. (sic)''
According to E! News, the 38-year-old actor's mother was also in attendance to see his new girlfriend for the first time.
Channing showing his support for Jessie comes after the 'Price Tag' hitmaker attended the opening night of his 'Magic Mike Live' show in the British capital over the weekend.
Jessie - who recently started dating the Hollywood hunk - posted a photograph from the event at the Hippodrome Casino on her Instagram Story, congratulating her new beau on the show's success.
Jessie wrote: ''Congratulations @channingtatum what a show... Ladies and Gentlemen you don't want to miss this. (sic)''
The singer's appearance at the event in London came shortly after Channing and his five-year-old daughter Everly attended a performance by Jessie in Los Angeles earlier this month.
Channing and actress Jenna Dewan announced they'd decided to split in April this year, having been married since 2009.
At the time, the high-profile duo issued a statement that read: ''We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best-friends seeing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.''
Since then, Channing has started dating the British pop star, and Jenna has been seeing the Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee.
A source recently said: ''Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve. They've been dating for months out of the spotlight and it's becoming more serious. They have a lot in common.''
Despite this, Jenna and Channing are still supporting one another in their efforts to co-parent their daughter.
The insider added: ''She and Channing are both very respectful of each other, but she's ready to move on with her life. She's feeling hopeful about the future and her friends are also really excited to see her so happy.''
