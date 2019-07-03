Channing Tatum has been granted a restraining order against a woman who broke into one of his houses and spent 10 days there.
The 'Magic Mike' actor filed documents in Los Angeles on Tuesday (02.07.19) against an unnamed female, who, according to The Blast, broke into one of his vacant Hollywood houses last month and squatted for over a week.
The woman was discovered by an assistant on June 24 and placed under citizen arrest before police were called.
At the time, the woman insisted she wasn't trespassing and had been invited to stay by the 39-year-old actor, who reportedly doesn't know her but is aware of her as she has previously showed up to his house and attempted to make contact.
Within Channing's court documents, he included a declaration which claimed his alleged stalker had left a letter for him at his house last November, in which she said they had met 10 years earlier and she believed the 'Foxcatcher' star was watching her.
The '21 Jump Street' star was granted the order, which also includes protection for his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, their six-year-old daughter Everly, and two assistants.
It is unclear if Channing's girlfriend, 'Bang Bang' hitmaker Jessie J is also part of the request for protection.
Channing has previously declared the 'Price Tag' singer a ''blessing'' who is ''very special'' to him.
In a sweet birthday message when the star turned 33 in March, he wrote: ''Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire.
''You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.''
