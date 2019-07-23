Channing Tatum has been granted a permanent restraining order - lasting five years - against a woman who was arrested for spending 10 days in his home.
The lady - whose identity is being kept hidden from the public eye - has been banned from going anywhere near him, his ex-wife Jenna Dewan and their six-year-old daughter Everly for the next five years.
At the hearing on Tuesday (23.07.19), the 'Magic Mike' star's lawyer Blair Berk told the judge that the woman had emailed her office and admitted to breaking into the actor's home and said she regretted it.
She also agreed to abide by the terms of the restraining order.
The woman was discovered by an assistant on June 24 and placed under citizen arrest before the police were called.
At the time, the woman insisted she wasn't trespassing and had been invited to stay by the 39-year-old actor, who reportedly doesn't know her but is aware of her as she has previously showed up to his house and attempted to make contact.
Within Channing's court documents, he included a declaration which claimed his alleged stalker had left a letter for him at his house last November, in which she said they had met 10 years earlier.
She also said she had stopped taking medication for various mental disorders and claimed Channing had been communicating with her through her phone with music and messages, as well as filming her.
She explained that she had decided to go after Channing after she found out that he had split from Jenna in April last year.
It is unclear if Channing's girlfriend, 'Bang Bang' hitmaker Jessie J is also part of the request for protection.
