Channing Tatum felt a ''powerful'' connection with his wife Jenna Dewan early in their relationship, and is happy they can be ''authentic'' with each other.
The 37-year-old actor met his wife Jenna - with whom he has three-year-old daughter Everly - in 2006 when the starred together in dance movie 'Step Up', and has said that whilst he felt the strong bond between the pair, it wasn't until Jenna told him she'd found ''exactly what she wanted in life'' that he realised the extent of their love.
He said: ''I knew our connection was really powerful, but I wasn't sure what our relationship was going to be. Then one day, Jenna just blurted out that she knew exactly what she wanted in life and she didn't have to look for it anymore because it was me. She had no idea what I'd say or how I'd react, but that was her truth.''
And the 'Magic Mike' star says his wife's comments on their romance gave him ''strength'' as he knew she had fully accepted him for who he was, and their love was ''authentic''.
He added: ''I felt strength, because in that moment, she had accepted every part of me, the good and the bad. And I knew she wasn't auditioning me or hoping I'd meet some set of expectations. That radical authenticity of hers was what made me fall head over heels in love.''
Channing wants his daughter to find the same love her parents did, and to just be herself.
Writing in an open letter for Cosmopolitan magazine, the Hollywood hunk said: ''And that's what I want for my daughter -- to be expectation-less with her love and not allow preconceived standards to affect her, to ask herself what she wants and feel empowered enough to act on it.
''I don't want her looking to the outside world for answers. My highest hope for her is just that she has the fearlessness to always be her authentic self, no matter what she thinks men want her to be.''
