Channing Tatum doesn't miss his life as a stripper.

The 36-year-old actor has drawn on his past life as an exotic dancer as inspiration for the 'Magic Mike' movies and the newly launched 'Magic Mike Live' at Hard Rock Las Vegas but insisted he has no desire to return to the stage.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the launch, he said: ''I don't miss anything about stripping. I stripped in Tampa for like 25 girls, at best. It wasn't glamorous whatsoever, so there's nothing that I miss about stripping. This isn't stripping. This is a show.''

Channing also revealed why he decided to create a live show based on the movies in Vegas.

He said: ''People in general are coming because they know the movies and they think they're going to get something like they saw in the last film, and they're going to get all that. But I think they're going to get something else. We don't do live shows. We don't do that. With this, we didn't have any rules so we just started creating crazy s**t and no one told us that wasn't allowed.

''Vegas is almost like an altar. People come here to release. It's kind of like church. They release all their worries and get crazy ... This is as good a place as any to do something crazy.''

He added to Extra: ''It has a story on some. The big takeaway was that we wanted it to be this really base-level experience. We want people to leave and still think about it after they leave.''

''The thing that I like to say is that it will be exactly what you want it to be. We have a safe word and you will find it out in the show that everyone can use and the guys actually listen. You will need a safe word, just so you know.''