Channing Tatum surprised his customers by hand delivering bottles of alcohol to them.

The 37-year-old actor launched his own brand of spirits, Born and Bred Vodka, earlier this year, and the consumers who ordered the beverage via the Saucey app, not only received their drink but also an ''impromptu'' visit from the 'Magic Mike' hunk.

Channing shared a video of one of his visits on social media of him catching a woman named Britney on the street, before he was taken to meet her boyfriend Clayton.

Speaking in the clip, he said: ''So we are doing an impromptu liquor drop off

''So, how are you? Happy Friday. Say hello.

''What's up? I'm with Britney right now, this is super random. ''

After meeting the blonde-haired female on the streets, she then encouraged Channing to ''bother'' her beau at home.

She said: ''Should we go bother my boyfriend?''

To which Channing replied: ''We're going to bother her boyfriend, as long as he doesn't hit me we're all good.

''I better turn this off so it doesn't get any more weird.''

Clayton later took to social media to share further details of his surprise visitor.

Alongside a picture of Clayton, Britney and Channing posing together, which was shared on Clayton's Instagram account, he wrote: ''I know there will be a lot of questions, but I don't have many answers. My new bud @channingtatum just stopped by to bring me and @jonesbrittanyj some @bornandbred vodka. Thanks, @sauceyapp. #getsaucey, everybody. (sic).''

However, Britney and Clayton were not the only ones Channing - who has four-year-old daughter Everly with his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum - surprised, as he also met with Nate Timmerman.

Nate captioned a post of himself and the actor on photo-sharing site Instagram: ''So THIS just happened ordered a bottle of vodka and @channingtatum shows up to deliver!!!! Only in #LA #WTF!!!!!! #getsaucey #sauceyapp #moviestar #celebrity #onlyinhollywood @bornandbred @sauceyapp (sic).''

And executive producer of Asher Entertainment, Chris Downey, has revealed he also received a visit from the heartthrob and enjoyed taking shots with the star after he dropped off the vodka.

He wrote: ''Well that was fun. Taking shots with @channingtatum for @bretlugo bday! You have to try his new vodka...it's amazing. @sauceyapp #getsaucey #bornandbred Haha (sic).''